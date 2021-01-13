Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

About Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

