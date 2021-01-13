Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,528,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the December 15th total of 4,095,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,152.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNDSF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

