Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.