Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

BKRIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

