Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$106.00 to C$104.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2301554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.60.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$97.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.71. The company has a market cap of C$64.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.19.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4,270.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

