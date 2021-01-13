Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.