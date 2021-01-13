Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 1.4%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,352.00 and last traded at $2,352.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,385.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYCBF shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,248.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,125.22.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

