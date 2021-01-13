Barton Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,375 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.81. 89,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,358. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

