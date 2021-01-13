Barton Investment Management Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 2.8% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.65% of Air Lease worth $33,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 15,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,624. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

