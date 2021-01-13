Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 294,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 183,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter.

About Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.