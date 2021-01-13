Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 294,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 183,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.