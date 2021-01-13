BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.81 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and $2.79 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00063468 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00061569 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

