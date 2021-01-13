Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 5,774.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

