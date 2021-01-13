Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 11,195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.