Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,833 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3,855.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

