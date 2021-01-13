Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 2,148 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 86.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $8,522,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.