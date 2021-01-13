Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 22,494 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

