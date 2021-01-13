Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 519 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

