Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 1,316 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix stock traded up $11.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $688.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

