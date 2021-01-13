Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 164,447 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. 118,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.