Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Shares of 91,553 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

