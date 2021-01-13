Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. 115,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.