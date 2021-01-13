Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

V stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.01. 124,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

