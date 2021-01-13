Bath Savings Trust Co Has $13.61 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

