Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.99 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.03. 51,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

