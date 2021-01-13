Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.73. 110,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

