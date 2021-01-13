Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,150,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $504,472,000 after buying an additional 271,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 330,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

