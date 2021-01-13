Bath Savings Trust Co Has $9.92 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

NYSE EL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.34. 12,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,896. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

