Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

SHW stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.36. 3,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,019. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.61.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

