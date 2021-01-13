Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,521,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 207,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

