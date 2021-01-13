Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,180 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.05% of WEX worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.94.

WEX stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,098. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.