Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 335 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, hitting $330.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

