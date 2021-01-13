Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $$62.27 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.