Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,280,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. 40,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.