Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 243,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

