Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 4.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average of $271.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

