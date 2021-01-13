Baugh & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

