Baugh & Associates LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.76. 69,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

