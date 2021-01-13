Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,883 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

