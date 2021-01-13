Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 94,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

