Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1643793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.