BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.55. 836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

