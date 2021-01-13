Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.19 ($83.75).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.34 ($59.22). 3,536,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.