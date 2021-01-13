BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.00

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 684197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.45.

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

