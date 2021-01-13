BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2026721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.02%.

About BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

