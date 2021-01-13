BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 147.5% in December

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BidaskClub cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 7,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 77,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

