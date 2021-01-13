Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $26.15 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $26.15 million and $8.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 147.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

