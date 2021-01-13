Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.50 million and $25.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,980,411,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

