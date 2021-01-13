Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

