Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.88 ($186.91).

A number of brokerages have commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

ETR BC8 opened at €172.60 ($203.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. Bechtle AG has a one year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

