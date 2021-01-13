Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,273.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $348,438.72 and $2,273.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,840,457 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

